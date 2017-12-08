× First Warning Forecast: Rain, Snow, And More Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Widespread light to moderate rain across all of Hampton Roads this afternoon and will continue through the rest of the day. There is a mix of snow and rain just to the west of us past Richmond but for us we are just seeing cold rain with some spots of sleet. We will stay in the 40s today and will be a bit breezy with wind coming from the north at 10-15 mph. Overnight we will drop into the mid to high 30s with rain starting to break up a bit at a 50% chance.

Tomorrow morning we will wake up to more of the same. There is a 100% chance of a mix of rain and snow in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. By the afternoon we will only warm into the low 40s with some spots staying in the high 30s. We will continue to see widspread rain mixed with snow through the afternoon and finally moving out by the evening. Overnight we will be much direr but still overcast with temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday will be much nicer but much colder. We will only reach a high of 45 but with the wind picking up we will feel like we are in the teens. On the bright side we will have lots of sunshine and only a 20% chance of rain.

Next week we could see some of the coldest air of the season. Wednesday we will only make it into the mid to high 30s with lows in the 20s and only a 20% chance of rain.



Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low