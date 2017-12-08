Elizabeth City man sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to drug charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A 42-year-old Elizabeth City man was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison Friday in a Raleigh, North Carolina Federal Courtroom.

James Calvin Brooks sentencing is in connection to a joint drug bust between the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department in the fall of 2016.

Brooks sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine on December 1.

Narcotics agents caught onto Brooks drug involvement when he lived at a residence located on East Cypress St. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Narcotics agents on two different search warrants in August and September of 2016, found on both occasions, Brooks in possession of cocaine.