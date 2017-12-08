× Dog makes a miraculous recovery after found shot multiple times in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. – A couple says they’ve found a dog covered in blood and shot multiple times in the Willoughby area.

They say the dog was walking down the street as they were pulling into their driveway on November 24.

The couple described the dog to be covered in blood, tired and weary. She was immediately taken to Norfolk Animal Care Center to be scanned for a microchip and medically assessed.

The chip read that the dog’s name is Shadow from Florida. X-rays showed she was shot multiple times in the cheek, neck and a fragment narrowly missing her spinal cord.

The Norfolk Animal Care Center said that Shadow made a miraculous recovery after surgery and that her owner has not come forward to claim her. Shadow was shorty after adopted by the very same couple that found her on the night of November 24.

They ask for anyone who has information on this crime to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

