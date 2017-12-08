Crews working to fix water main break in Virginia Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Public Works crews are working to fix a water main break in a neighborhood near London Bridge Road and Dam Neck Road.

Calls reporting the break in the 2300 block of Mirror Lake Drive were received just before 4:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

Crews tell News 3 that contractors were working to repair a sewer main when pressure caused a water leak in the main water line.

The water has been shut off so they can make repairs. The water will be off for about three hours, crews say.

36.780840 -76.052889