Norfolk citizen journalist goes viral after reporting fire live on the scene

NORFOLK, Va. – A local citizen journalist is becoming an internet sensation after she reported live on the scene from a fire in Norfolk.

Rhoda Young is energetic, aggressive, and her Facebook live videos are getting a lot of attention for her colorful language and funny rhetoric.

“I’m very surprised and thankful that took off like it did,” said Young.

Young and her husband Steven Young took a video on November 27, and since then it has been shared tens of thousands of times online.

She even exclusively interviewed the man who was eventually arrested and accused of starting the fire.

Young said her and her husband work as a team.

“He takes the video and I report. I’m the loud, crazy one. He’s a quiet one,” said Young.

The house fire wasn’t her first video, but it was the one that got her the most attention.

She said she’s received calls from national media outlets.

“I’m fun. I’m loving. I do not intend to hurt nobody. It’s all about having fun and enjoying life,” said Young, “People need to laugh more, smile more and just be happy that they’re still living and still here.”

Young said she admires first responders and knows how dangerous those flames can be after her home burnt down last year. She said she was homeless for a little bit and “wouldn’t dare make a joke about anyone else losing their house in a fire.”

Now she dreams of getting into show business or being on the news.

“I would love to be a reporter out in the field, not one that sits behind the desk,” said Young, “Hopefully one day News 3 will pick me up.”