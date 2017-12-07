Wildfires not expected to impact Sunday’s Redskins vs. Chargers game in southern California

CARSON, Calif. – Four wildfires continue to burn in southern California and effect tens of thousands of residents. However, the blazes will not impact Sunday’s Redskins game.

Washington is scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05pm eastern Sunday at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Carson is a city located 13 miles south of downtown L.A.

With the nearest wildfire located more than 20 miles north of the StubHub Center, neither the Chargers nor the NFL have issued a statement in regard to the game’s status. A Chargers official tells News 3 it’s because “the situation simply doesn’t dictate that,” as the wildfires are a good distance north.

Everything will proceed as scheduled Sunday in Carson. The Los Angeles Rams also play at home Sunday, hosting the Eagles at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It’s the Redskins’ (5-and-7) first trip to the StubHub Center, the temporary home of the Chargers (6-and-6), after the franchise relocated to L.A. from San Diego last offseason.

Sunday’s Redskins/Chargers game will be broadcast live and exclusively on WTKR. As Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, News 3 will be in L.A. for Sunday’s game. Stay tuned both on-air and online for live pregame and postgame coverage from southern California.