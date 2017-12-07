Police in Norfolk look for suspect in Citgo robbery case

NORFOLK, Va. – Dominique L. Lee is wanted by Norfolk Police for robbery, said the department in a press release.

Police say that Lee was involved in a robbery at the Citgo Gas Station on 2335 Azalea Garden Road around 6 p.m. on November 19.

Lee is one of two people that entered the Citgo, and displayed a gun while also demanding money from the clerk at the gas station.

Both men fled the gas station after robbing it, and police report that no one was injured during or after the robbery.

Lee is being charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Lee remains a fugitive and is thought to be homeless. He frequents the areas surrounding E. Princess Anne Road and Park Avenue and is known to be armed and dangerous, say police.