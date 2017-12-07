Pearl Harbor survivors hold Remembrance Ceremony at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

NORFOLK, Va – “A date that will live in infamy” was coined by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt following the harsh attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice by hosting the Annual Pearl Harbor Survivors Remembrance Ceremony on December 7.

Capt. Bill Johnson, executive officer, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be this year’s guest speaker.

This marks the 76th anniversary of the 1941 attack where more than 3,600 servicemen were wounded or lost their lives.

This single attack propelled the United States into World War II.

The service at the Joint Expeditionary Base will begin promptly at 12:55 p.m., reflecting the exact time of the Japanese attack in 1941.

It will be held at the chapel on base and finish with a wreath laying at the memorial located off of Nider Blvd.

The Pearl Harbor memorial was built and dedicated in 1990 by the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association Tidewater Chapter 2. An expansion to the monument was completed in 2001 which includes 184 names of known local survivors of the attack.

The event is not open to the public. However, all authorized patrons are invited and encouraged to attend and may bring guests.