Local Mr. and Mrs. Clause bring cheer to the community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The North Pole may not be the only place where Mr. and Mrs. Clause live.

News 3's Brheanna Berry planned to get to the bottom of one Christmas duo in Portsmouth.

This Santa and Mrs. Clause have been seen riding through parades, kissing babies, drinking Chic-Fil-A shakes and posing with elves.

So how do they get from Hampton Roads to the North Pole all month? They said the Polar Express it gets them back and forth really quickly.

But why would they want to live here and the North Pole? That's a lot of travel time during the busiest month of the year.

"It's a lot easier to be here to take care of all of our friends in the Navy because there are so many Navy friends we have here in Portsmouth and Norfolk so we come here so we can be closer," Mrs. Clause said.

They look like the real Mr. and Mrs. Clause. They seem to have the Christmas spirit, and they passed all of our questions.

They even seem to have the type of kindness only the real Clause couple would have.

"We take pictures for free at our home here just so that children who don't normally get a picture with Santa can have one," Mrs. Clause said.

Rudolph and the gang won't be in town though because Santa and Mrs. Clause say the temperatures have been just a little too warm so they stayed at the North Pole.

But kids can still come and tell Santa what they want for Christmas, if they have been good of course!