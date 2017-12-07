Live Now: ‘Eagle Cam’ is back streaming expected Florida bald eagle births

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Eagle Cam is back!

In late 2016/early 2017, millions watched as two American bald eagles raised their eaglet in a nest in Fort Myers, Florida.

Now the eagles, Harriet and M-15, are back again!

Harriet and M-15 are currently incubating two eggs that were laid November 19 and November 22.

The camera on the nest was first launched in October 2012. More than 16 million viewers watched that year as Harriet and her former partner Ozzie raised their two eaglets.

After Ozzie’s passing in 2015, Harriet bonded with M-15 and the 2017-18 season will be their third season mating together as a pair.

Harriet has laid two eggs each season with M-15. However, in the 2017-18 season, only one of the two eggs hatched.

The camera has been sponsored by Dick Pritchett Real Estate for the past six years. There are three cameras in total. One is positioned above the nesting tree and is equipped with night vision. The second camera is approximately 60 feet from the nest, and a third camera is even further away to capture a much wider shot of the entire area.