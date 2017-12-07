Isle of Wight Co. deputies searching for man wanted in connection to two armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. - Deputies in Isle of Wight are trying to track down a man who they say has robbed two stores at gunpoint, one in Isle of Wight and the other in Surry County.

They're looking for William Randolph Carpenter, 40. He's 5'6" and weighs about 200 pounds.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, Carpenter robbed the Zuni Mini Mart on Sept. 17, 2017.

Deputies say the Surry County Sherriff's Office is also looking for him in connection to a robbery at the Qwik Stop Convenience Store on October 4, 2017.

He's wanted for: two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of wearing a mask in public and abduction.

Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous.

His last known address was in Surry County, but he is also known to frequent Gates County, N.C. as well as the counties around Isle of Wight.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: "IOWCL" to 274637 (CRIMES) along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.