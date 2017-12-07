Fox tests positive for rabies in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. – The Department of Public Health Peninsula Health District is contacting businesses and residence after a fox in Yorktown tested positive for rabies.

The rabid fox was found in the 100 block of Terrace Circle at the Coventry Subdivision of the city.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s, said officials with the Peninsula Health District. They also say the their local office of Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

Officials say that anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the York County Animal Control at (757) 890-3601.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines: