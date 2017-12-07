Former USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 60 years on child pornography charges

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor who admitted to sexually abusing underage girls, has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges, Western-Michigan District Court Clerk Ashley Mankin said Thursday.

US District Judge Janet Neff sentenced Nassar to 20 years for each of three counts — which are to be served consecutively, according to the docket.

