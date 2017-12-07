First Warning Traffic: Thursday bridge openings and road closures
TODAY’S BRIDGE OPENINGS:
- Gilmerton Bridge – 7:30 a.m.
- James River Bridge – 9 a.m.
MIDTOWN TUNNEL:
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
–
FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT
Detours will be in place during overnight closures on December 3-7
NEWPORT NEWS — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps to perform construction activities on the second segment of the I-64 Widening Project:
December 3-7:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A) as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and detour.
Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:
Segment II: Route 199 (exit 242) to Yorktown Road (exit 247)
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) December 3-7, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on December 3-7, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
Traffic will be detoured as follows:
I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) closure:
- Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)
- Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour
- Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit
I-64 east (exit 242A) ramp closure:
- Take Exit 243B to Route 143 west
- Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 west
Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west closure:
- Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal
- Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west
- Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp
Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east closure:
- Follow signs on Route 199 west to Route 60 ramp
- From Route 60 take the Route 199 east ramp
- Follow signs to the I-64 east on-ramp