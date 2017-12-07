× First Warning Traffic: Thursday bridge openings and road closures

TODAY’S BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge – 7:30 a.m.

James River Bridge – 9 a.m.

MIDTOWN TUNNEL:

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

Detours will be in place during overnight closures on December 3-7

NEWPORT NEWS — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps to perform construction activities on the second segment of the I-64 Widening Project:

December 3-7:

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A) as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and detour.

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Segment II: Route 199 (exit 242) to Yorktown Road (exit 247)

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) December 3-7, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on December 3-7, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) closure:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit

I-64 east (exit 242A) ramp closure:

Take Exit 243B to Route 143 west

Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 west

Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west closure:

Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal

Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west

Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp

Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east closure: