First Warning Forecast: Gloomy day with more rain on the way

Happy Thursday!

A stray shower is not out of the question today, especially in Carolina. For the most part, we’ll be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will in the upper 40s to low 50s. A chance of showers tonight. Looks like it will stay rain as temperatures will be above freezing.

We will be watching several disturbances that will move along the front stalled to our south.

A complex area of low pressure will develop Friday into Saturday. Expect rain to be likely during the day on Friday. Temperatures will be well-above freezing, so everything should stay as plain rain. Highs in the mid 40s. As temperatures cool Friday evening and overnight, we could see some wet flakes mix in with the rain. The ground is still pretty warm, so we really shouldn’t see anything accumulate. The best chance will be in inland location where the temperatures will be colder.

A rain/snow mix is possible Saturday. We won’t be looking at wet weather all day. We should start to see some clearing by the afternoon as and area of high pressure builds in. Much colder air will move into the region.

Dry and sunny on Sunday with highs in the low and mid 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

