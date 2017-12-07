× First Warning Forecast: Dropping Temps And Snow

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A chilly and gloomy day with temperatures only reaching the high 40s and low 50s. There is a slight chance of showers throughout the afternoon mainly for northern North Carolina. Cloud cover will start to move out a bit by the evening leaving us partly cloudy.

Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures in the 30s with an 80% chance of rain. We will continue to see widespread rain throughout the entire day and into the evening. Daytime highs will only reach the mid 40s. As we head into overnight and temperatures drop into the 30s we will have a chance of a mix of snow and rain which will not accumulate.

Saturday we will wake up to another chance of rain and snow mix at 50% which will continue for the entire day and into the evening. Most of the Hampton Roads area will see a wintry mix but James City County and Gloucester County could see a dusting. Highs will be in the 40s once again.

Sunday morning is some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen this season. We will wake up to temperatures in the high 20s and 30s, but the big difference is that we’ll be dry. There is a 0% chance of rain for the entire day with little to no cloud cover and lots of sunshine.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low