Coast Guard medevacs 67-year old man from Ocracoke Island, NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 67-year-old man was medevaced by Coast Guard personnel Tuesday.

Coast Guard officials say watchstanders at the 5th District command center in Portsmouth were contacted by members of Ocracoke Health Center to transport a man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk due to inclement weather in the Outer Banks region, around 10 a.m.

After receiving the call, watchstanders deployed a MH-60 helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to assist.

“This case really highlights the skills of our crews and the capabilities of our aircraft to fly in inclement weather,” said Lt. Chris Pulliam, aircraft commander of the Jayhawk helicopter crew. “One of our main goals is to help partner agencies in times like this and to be a team player. We are glad we got the chance to do that today.”

After the helicopter crew arrived at Ocracoke Island Airport, Coast Guard personnel transferred the man to the helicopter, before transporting him to Sentra Norfolk General Hospital.