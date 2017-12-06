Woman in custody after hitting unmarked police car on Rt. 58, fleeing scene

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A woman has been taken into custody after hitting an unmarked police car on Route 58 and then fleeing the scene.

Chesapeake Police say the incident occurred Wednesday morning on Route 58 at the I-664 split.

The police car was traveling on Route 58 when it was hit. The police car followed the vehicle that hit it and the driver of that vehicle eventually pulled over.

The driver was taken into custody.

Additional, details are forthcoming. Stay with News 3 for updates.

