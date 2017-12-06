× Time to see Santa!

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s time to sit on the big guy’s lap again!

Until December 24th, you can come visit Santa and his elves everyday during MacArthur Center mall hours.

Take a walk through the Ice Palace and learn about arctic animals on your way to see Santa.

There will also be winter-themed activities happening in the new Live 360 studio like “Snow” Much Science with Mad Science.

There will also be a “Calming Santa” event for children with autism December 10th from 9am to 11am. You can sign your child up to come and have a calming visit with Santa and his elves.

For all dates and mall hours or to find out more about the Ice Palace, check out MacArthur Center’s website.