Tech gifts and tips from the Hi-Tech Mommy herself on Coast Live

Posted 5:14 pm, December 6, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The holiday season is underway and it’s no surprise that many of us are scrambling to find the perfect last-minute gifts for our friends and family.  Cat Schwartz, the Hi-Tech Mommy, tells us about some of the best gadgets on the market in 2017.