Starting January 1, Virginia inspection stickers relocate to left side of windshield

RICHMOND, Va. – There’s a big change coming to Virginia vehicles in 2018!

Starting January 1, Virginia state inspection stickers will no longer be located in the bottom center of a vehicle’s windshield. All inspection stickers applied in 2018 and beyond will be affixed to the bottom left corner of the windshield. Existing stickers are to remain in their current positions until a new inspection is done and the decal is replaced.

Virginia State Police say the change is due to “new innovations in the automobile industry.” Those changes include crash avoidance technology that utilizes the center of the windshield. Stickers placed in that area could prevent those systems from operating properly.

The change also applies to another other state, city or county authorized stickers.

The size and appearance of the stickers will remain the same.