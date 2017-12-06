Roger Goodell signs five-year contract extension with NFL to remain commissioner

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Despite declining television ratings and concerns over player safety, the NFL extended league commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension Wednesday, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

The deal is reported to be for five years, with the total of the deal being in the ballpark of $200 million over the contract span. Throughout the rocky moments in Goodell’s tenure, the league is still generating a $14 billion annual revenue.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank headed the six-owner compensation committee that presented the deal on behalf of the 32 owners. The owners voted unanimously in May to authorize Blank to present the deal. The deal will run through 2024.

Goodell, 58, was elected NFL commissioner in 2006, succeeding Paul Tagliabue.