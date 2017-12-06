Redskins tight end Jordan Reed ruled out of Sunday’s Chargers game

ASHBURN, Va. – Not seeing any playing time on the field since week 8, Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is expected to keep that streak alive. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Reed will not play against the LA Chargers this sunday. Reed has missed the Redskins’ last five games due to the hamstring injury.

Washington TE Jordan Reed will not play Sunday vs Chargers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2017

Reed has not been participating in practices all week. The oft-injured tight end will remain sidelined yet again with Vernon Davis and Niles Paul taking over for the Skins.

His next chance to take the field will come next week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Reed has only played in six games this season for the Burgundy and Gold. Only accumulating 211 receiving yards and two touchdowns.