Portsmouth Police investigating 7-Eleven armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are investigating an early morning armed robbery in the 4000 block of Greenwood Drive .

Dispatchers received the call just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning for an armed robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven.

Police say the suspect was armed with a knife and demanded money.

No one was injured.

