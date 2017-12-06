Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. police were dispatched to a shooting inside an apartment in the 3100 block of Petre Road.

When officers arrived they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.