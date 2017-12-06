“Hidden Figures” author Margot Lee Shetterly to give talk at Hampton History Museum

HAMPTON, Va. – The film based on events that happened in our very own backyard took Hollywood by storm, and now the author of the book it was based on is coming home to discuss the impact of her work.

Hampton native Margo Lee Shetterly will give a talk at the Hampton History Museum on December 20 at 12 p.m. to reflect on all that’s happened since she published the New York Times bestseller Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race. She launched the book at the museum in September 2016.

In addition to the talk and discussing the upcoming projects that came out of her research, Shetterly will sign autographs. Hidden Figures will be available in the museum’s gift shop at a special price.

Admission is free and open to the public. While attendees are encouraged to bring a bag lunch, the museum will also have free dessert.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. Free parking is available in the garage across the street from the museum.

Call (757) 727-6824 for more information.

