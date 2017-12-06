Blue Angels not coming to Hampton Roads in 2019, schedule says

NORFOLK, Va. – Some disappointing news for fans of the Navy’s Blue Angels–they’re apparently skipping Hampton Roads in 2019.

The Navy’s high performance flight team released its 2019 schedule and the Oceana Air Show is not included in the lineup.

The Blue Angels have been a major draw for the air show for many years.

The team will perform at Oceana in 2018, but in 2019 are scheduled to be on the west coast during the time the Oceana Air Show is normally held.

The Blue Angels draw huge crowds to Oceana, including during this year’s show in September.