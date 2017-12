YORK COUNTY, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive who his wanted out of York County on several larceny warrants.

Officials say Justin Marshall Evans is considered armed and dangerous and advise not to approach him if seen.

Anyone who knows Evans’ location is asked to call 911 or contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) immediately.

