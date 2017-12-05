× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Much warmer and a few showers today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

From 70s to snowflakes… A much warmer start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s this morning. Highs will climb to near 70 this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. On and off scattered showers are possible through the day but rain will be generally light. Rainfall totals will be limited to 0.1” or less today.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, increasing our rain chances and bringing in colder air. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with widespread rain, mainly in the morning. Highs will only warm into the 50s.

The cold front will linger to our south for the end of the week. Mostly cloudy skies will continue for Thursday with a few showers possible in North Carolina. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s.

Even colder air will move in later this week. Expect highs in the mid 40s Friday. An area of low pressure will slide along the stalled front to our south, keeping clouds locked in and increasing our rain chance. A few snowflakes could mix in Friday morning and/or Saturday morning as lows drop into the mid 30s. As of now, this looks like primarily a cold rain event for us.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Warm. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%), Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 5th

1977 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

1996 Severe Thunderstorm, Hail New Kent Co 1.75″

