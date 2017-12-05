HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Elizabeth Werner, a child lifestyle expert, joins us today with some fantastic gift ideas for the children in your lives.
Toy trends and some of the must-have gifts this holiday season on Coast Live
-
More hot toys for the holiday season on Coast Live
-
Holiday gift ideas and shopping advice to ease the stress of gift giving on Coast Live
-
Mary Barnett joins us with some fabulous gift ideas from her iconic Norfolk store on Coast Live
-
Gift ideas, contests and fun from Pembroke Mall on Coast live
-
The Gift Insider has some inside tips on the perfect gifts on Coast Live
-
-
Author of The Cheap Chica’s Guide to Style has tips for avoiding lackluster last minute gifts on Coast Live
-
Tips for headache-free shopping on Coast Live
-
Personalized candles and great holiday gift ideas from Yankee Candle Village on Coast Live
-
Fishing for great gift ideas for fishing fans with Oceans East on Coast Live
-
We learn how to do the holiday our way on Coast Live
-
-
Kicking it in the kitchen with shrimp, scallops and grits on Coast Live
-
We find out about a new color-adjusting foundation on Coast Live
-
Holiday Botox Boost From The Hague Center on Coast Live