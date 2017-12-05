Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended one game for hit, taunting vs. Bengals

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – JuJu Smith-Schuster, a rookie receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is suspended one game for dangerous and unsportsmanlike acts committed in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s victory at Cincinnati.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions. In his letter to Smith-Schuster notifying him of the suspension, Runyan noted that Smith-Schuster violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 7 which prohibits unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture and Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits unsportsmanlike conduct.

Runyan wrote:

“You are suspended for the dangerous and unsportsmanlike acts you committed during the fourth quarter of last night’s game. Specifically, with 7:10 remaining, on a passing play to a running back, you lined up a defender and delivered a violent and unnecessary blindside shot to his head and neck area. You then “celebrated” the play by standing over him and taunting him. The contact you made with your opponent placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury and could have been avoided. Your conduct following the hit fell far below the high standards of sportsmanship expected of an NFL player.”

In 11 games this season, Smith-Schuster has hauled in 37 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns. The Steelers host Baltimore Sunday.