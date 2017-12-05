State funds Virginia Beach project to eliminate Laskin Road feeder lanes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The state has funded a project to get rid of the feeder lanes on Laskin Road, according to the Virginia Beach Public Works Engineering Department.

The project will start in August 2023 due to site acquisition and private utility adjustment.

In November 2016, Transportation Division Manager, Phil Pullen, said the city’s Public Works Department submitted an application with SMART scale, which is a state transportation funding program.

They put down three projects, but Laskin Road was at the top of the list. Pullen told News 3 in 2016 that they asked for $15 million in state money for one of three phases of improvements on Laskin Road. The city would provide about $14.1 million to start.

The project is set to make Laskin Road an eight-lane divided highway between Freemac Drive and Republic Road. Additionally, it would expand First Colonial Road, which intersects with Laskin Road, into a six-lane highway between I-264 and Laurel Lane.

The feeder roads are secondary roads used to bring traffic to a major roads, and have been quite confusing for drivers.

According to city crash data, the stretch of Laskin Road with feeder lanes had more than 100 crashes between 2013 and 2015.