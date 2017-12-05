Police officer shoots dog during domestic investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An officer with the Newport News Police Department shot a dog during a domestic investigation in the 200 block of Lyttle Drive Monday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Clay Drive around 2:38 p.m. The investigation then led them to a residence in the 200 block of Lyttle Drive.

While at the residence on Lyttle Drive, a dog, said to be a pit bull/shepherd mix, came running out of the home displaying its teeth in an aggressive manner. The dog then bit an officer on his left hand. As the dog tried to bite the officer again, the officer drew his gun and fired one round that grazed the dog.

The dog ran in the opposite direction after the officer fired the shot. It was found in the 300 block of Troy Drive and taken to a local clinic for treatment of a non-life threatening wound.

The officer also sustained a non-life threatening wound from the dog bite.

An investigation into the discharge of the officer’s gun is ongoing.

