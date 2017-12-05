McAuliffe to make economic development announcement for City of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe is expected to make an announcement about the proposal to rezone a closed golf course.

The City of Virginia Beach’s Dept. of Economic Development is looking to sell the area of land, which is on Birdneck Road. City Council is expected to vote on their proposal for rezoning the land Tuesday night.

The land was being used as a golf course and driving range, but the city wants to build on the land as long as the lease holder complies with the building requirements of NAS Oceana and the Navy, as the land is very close to the base.

According to Warren Harris, the Director of Economic Development, the buyer is a battery storage facility that stores energy used for many purposes. The facility would be an industrial area operating 24 hours a day.

The area is more than 60 acres of land but only 5000 square feet would be used for the facility and the city says building an industrialized area here would create approximately 1,100 jobs. Harris said jobs would employ Virginia Beach residents but also bring people from all over the nation into this area.

The average salary for a worker at the proposed plat is $74,000.