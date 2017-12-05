Five injured after vehicle crashes into Bank of America

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Five people were injured Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a Bank of America in the 1300 block of Center Lane.

Dispatchers received the call at 12:08 p.m.

The man driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries. All three of the people injured inside the bank refused treatment or transport to the hospital.

At the time of reporting, the vehicle is still inside the building. All personnel except the manager have vacated.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is still on the scene and is working to remove the vehicle. It is not believed that the building is in danger of collapsing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.