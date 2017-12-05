× First Warning Forecast: Cold Air Moving In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We have a warm afternoon before the big drop in temperatures. Most of the rain for today has moved out except in the Outer Banks so rain chances will sit at 20% for the rest of the day and we will stay mostly cloudy. We stay breezy through the day with the wind coming from the south at 10-15 mph. Overnight we will drop into the 50s and rain chances will gradually increase as a cold front approaches our area.

In the morning we will wake up to the mid 50s with an 80% chance of rain. As we head into the afternoon rain will move out quickly by the afternoon. Cloud cover will stay and our temperatures will actually drop through the day because of the cold front. By 3 pm our temperatures will be sitting in the 40s and dropping into the 30s by the evening.



By Friday our temperatures will be much colder. The high will only make it to the upper 40s with rain chances sitting at 50% and a chance of a few snow flakes mixed in by the evening.

The weekend is looking nice but chilly. Temperatures staying in the 40s with rain chances staying low at 20-25%.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Warm. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%), Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 5th

1977 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

1996 Severe Thunderstorm, Hail New Kent Co 1.75″