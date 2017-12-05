× Father, daughter almost robbed when trying to buy phone in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A father and daughter were trying to buy an i-Phone through the app “Let Go” when they were almost robbed, according to a search warrant.

Police arrested Ryann Claire Chisholm, charging her with two counts of robbery and using a gun.

The incident happened on Black Friday, when the father and daughter went to Alabama Road to meet up with the seller of an i-Phone named “Bree.” When they got to the street, they couldn’t find the address where the sale was going to happen, so they began texting “Bree.”

The father and daughter then saw three people walking down the road with an i-Phone box. They rolled down the car window and began to speak with the suspects, according to the search warrant.

The suspects told the man that he needed to give over the money before they would show him the phone, the search warrant says. One of the suspects then started to pull out a gun, but the father and daughter were able to get away and call police, according to the search warrant.

Through the “Let Go” app, police were able to trace communications to Chisholm and arrested her.