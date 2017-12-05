Family of missing Hampton mother and infant to speak with media

HAMPTON, Va. – The family of a missing Hampton woman and her 8-month-old daughter will address the media on Tuesday.

Keir Johnson, 34, and her daughter Chloe, were last seen April 30 driving a 2017 black Kia Optima in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Chloe Johnson on May 11.

Virginia AMBER Alert guidelines state that AMBER Alerts are to remain active for 12 hours unless there are extenuating circumstances. In this case, the AMBER Alert remained active for a week. However, no new information developed regarding their whereabouts, so the AMBER Alert was terminated on May 18 by Virginia State Police.

On May 14, the Kia Optima that Keir Johnson was last seen driving was found in Newport News, but with no sign of Keir or Chloe.

When the vehicle was discovered in Newport News, their case was turned over to the Newport News Police Department from the Hampton Police Department.

The Newport News Police Department is asking the public for any information that could assist in bringing them home.

If you have any information, call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.