Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This video was taken by News 3 viewer Michael M.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A small airplane was spotted overturned Tuesday afternoon.

A Chesapeake Fire official said the incident happened at the Hampton Roads Executive Airport around 2:30 p.m.

The pilot was out of the plane when emergency crews arrived and he suffered minor injuries.

He was the only one on the plane and was not taken to the hospital, the official said.

A small fuel leak was also reported.