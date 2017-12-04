Suffolk students will paint the town for the holidays

SUFFOLK, Va. – Parents often tell their children not to draw on the walls, but the City of Suffolk is making an exception for the holidays this year.

More than 60 art students with Suffolk Public Schools will decorate the windows of various businesses in Downtown Suffolk on Tuesday, December 5, and Thursday, December 7.

This year’s theme will be “Jingle Bell Rock” and comes just in time for Saturday’s Holiday Parade. After a fun day of painting, elementary school students will be treated to a luncheon at the Workforce Development Center on Tuesday, while middle school and high school students will have lunch at Brighter Day Cafe on Thursday.

This will be the 17th year that the City of Suffolk and Suffolk Public Schools have partnered for this event.

Here is the list of participating schools: