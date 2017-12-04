× NIMBY: Neighbors react to building proposal at golf course location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach’s Dept. of Economic Development is looking to lease an area of land on Birdneck Road and City Council is expected to vote on their proposal on Tuesday night.

The land was being used as a golf course and driving range but the city wants to build on the land as long as the lease holder complies with the building requirements of NAS Oceana and the Navy, as the land is very close to the base.

The area is more than 40 acres of land and the city says building an industrialized area here would create jobs.

News 3 spoke to neighbors on Monday. Many were not aware of the proposed build until a notice came in the mail just a few days before the vote.

A small sight is posted outside the property but residents said they did not notice it and many could not make the first planning meeting anyway because it was held at noon on November 8th.

The neighbors concerns are related to the increase in area traffic. They said they are hearing that the facility will be 24 hours and that is another concern for them.

When News 3 asked the city what would be built on the property they did not answer but neighbors are hearing a military facility that produces batteries is what is going to be built.

The Governor plans to make an announcement about the proposal tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.