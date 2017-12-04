Newport News fire engine involved in crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A fire engine with the Newport News Fire Department was involved in a crash while responding to a structural fire in the 3600 block of Roanoke Avenue Monday morning.

NNFD Rescue One collided with a car at 35th Street and Wickham Avenue. After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the fire engine was traveling north on Wickham Avenue and the car was traveling east on 35th Street when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The fire engine had its emergency equipment activated. It is unclear whether the driver had a green traffic light at the time of the crash.

An 18-year-old female passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been charged in this incident at this time. The crash is currently being investigated by the Newport News Police Department’s Crash Team.