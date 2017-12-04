× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm start to the week, then a cold blast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warmer beginning to the work week… Watch out for a few areas of patchy dense fog this morning, especially inland. We will see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in at times. Highs will warm to near 60 this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal. Clouds will build in tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

A warm front will push through the region on Tuesday, bringing us more clouds, showers, and warmer air. Highs will climb to near 70 tomorrow, the warmest day of the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, increasing our rain chances and bringing in colder air. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with widespread showers, mainly in the morning. Highs will only warm into the 50s. Even colder air will move in later this week. Expect highs in the 40s for Friday and this weekend.

Today: Patchy AM Fog, A Few Clouds. Highs near 60. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 4th

2002 Winter Storm: 2-5″ snow Lower MD

2002 Winter Storm: 4″-7″ Central, E Central Virginia, 1-4″/Ice Eastern Shore, Southeast VA

