× Hurry! Tips for picking out the best Christmas Tree!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Christmas trees are in short supply this year, so if you’re going to get one you may want to do it soon!

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Know what kind of tree you want. Each tree species is different, so you have to find the one that matches what you’re looking for. For example, pines or firs have soft needles while spruce trees have sharp.

Each tree species is different, so you have to find the one that matches what you’re looking for. For example, pines or firs have soft needles while spruce trees have sharp. Check the freshness. While you’re shopping. bend a needle in half – fresh firs should snap, while fresh pines bend and shouldn’t break.

While you’re shopping. bend a needle in half – fresh firs should snap, while fresh pines bend and shouldn’t break. Check the needles. If you grab a branch and pull, the needles should stay on the tree. If you tap the trunk on the ground and a few needles fall off, that’s okay. However, if a lot of them fall off – look for another tree.

If you grab a branch and pull, the needles should stay on the tree. If you tap the trunk on the ground and a few needles fall off, that’s okay. However, if a lot of them fall off – look for another tree. Look for even coloration. If a tree is too dried out, it may have more of a duller green-gray color.

Measure! Before you leave home, measure both your ceiling height and the height of your Christmas tree stand so you know your tree will fit.

Once you get your perfect tree home: