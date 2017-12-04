Giant shift: New York Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese

NEW YORK – Less than one week after benching Eli Manning, the New York Giants bench the man who made the call to bench the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.
Head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were both fired Monday – one day after New York lost its 10th game of the season.
The decision to bench Manning and start Geno Smith ended Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts – the second longest streak in NFL history.
Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo will reportedly make the decision to reinsert Manning as the team’s starting quarterback. New York hosts the Cowboys Sunday.