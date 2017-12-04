Giant shift: New York Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese

NEW YORK – Less than one week after benching Eli Manning, the New York Giants bench the man who made the call to bench the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were both fired Monday – one day after New York lost its 10th game of the season.

The decision to bench Manning and start Geno Smith ended Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts – the second longest streak in NFL history.

#Giants owner John Mara, on the Eli Manning situation: “If you want to blame anyone on that, blame me. I could’ve overruled it.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017

#Giants owner John Mara: "We (Mara and Steve Tisch) agreed wholesale changes needed to be made to this organization. … and that it was pointless to wait to make these changes." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo will reportedly make the decision to reinsert Manning as the team’s starting quarterback. New York hosts the Cowboys Sunday.