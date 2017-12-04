Christopher Cantwell, white nationalist accused of using tear gas, granted bond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WTVR) — Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist arrested after police say he used tear gas during a torch-lit march in Charlottesville, has been released from jail on a $25,000 secure bond, according to CBS 6.

The 37-year-old was also indicted Monday by a grand jury on a felony charge of illegal use of tear gas.

While being released on bond, the judge ordered Cantwell to home electronic monitoring and ordered him to stay in Virginia. Cantwell will also not be allowed to have firearms.

Cantwell and dozens of others marched through the University of Virginia grounds on August 11, carrying torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us” and “White lives matter.” They were protesting a Charlottesville City Council plan to remove a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue from a nearby park.

Cantwell was also a subject on a VICE documentary that featured the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Emancipation Park on August 12. In the documentary, Cantwell was seen carrying several guns.

Last month, a judge dismissed several charges against Cantwell, including the malicious illegal use of gas and unlawful injury by acid.

Cantwell, has been dubbed “The Crying Nazi” by several news outlets after he posted a tearful video after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The New Hampshire resident surrendered to police in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Back in August, Cantwell’s bond was denied by a judge, as he was considered a flight risk and a risk to public safety.

Cantwell is expected to be released from jail no earlier than Tuesday.