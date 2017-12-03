Richmond man arrested, charged in Southpark Mall shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A 20-year-old Richmond man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a man inside a store at the Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights Saturday afternoon, according to CBS News 6 in Richmond.

Officials report that Jerry L. Brooks Jr. was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force on the 3900 block of Ladbroke Court in Richmond. Brooks was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The shooting at Southpark Mall prompted a lockdown after two men got into an altercation and one shot was fired inside the PacSun store, according to police.

“The victim and the shooter knew each other,” CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said citing police.

The victim, who suffered one gunshot wound to the chest, was transported to VCU Medical Center and was in critical condition at last check.

After the shooting, witnesses said the suspect fled the mall.

"He is not on the Southpark Mall Property," Covil said. "He has fled the area. Police are confident that he is not here."

The mall, and movie theater, were evacuated during the shooting. By around 3:00 p.m., shoppers in some areas of the mall said they were still locked inside stores that they had been shopping in or around.

"A few areas near the center court remain closed as officers are on scene investigating the incident," police said in a news release.

The reopening of the mall happen just before 4 p.m., but officials say some stores remained closed. As of 6 p.m. officials confirmed all stores were back open except PacSun.

Police determined through investigation that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Brooks is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond and will appear in Colonial Heights General District Court on Monday.