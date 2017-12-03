Norfolk SPCA pairs up with Hampton Roads male models for a good cause

NORFOLK, Va. – Male models in the Hampton Roads area are teaming up with the Norfolk SPCA to help support the organization via a calendar.

The $20 “Magic Mutt” calendar from the Norfolk SPCA captures what some of our News 3 viewers may enjoy, shirtless men and adorable pets.

If this calendar may help you remember holidays, anniversaries and the occasional birthday better, then Norfolk SPCA wants you to know that $15 of the $20 proceeds for the calendar will directly help and go to the shelter.

The first selling of the calendars was on Dec. 3, but the Norfolk SPCA will have two other calendar sales this December. Buying the calendar online will cost an extra $5 for shipping, says Norfolk SPCA.

Join SPCA at the following locations to buy your calendar and even get these models to sign it: