Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. - Nansemond River jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but would be outscored 28-8 the rest of the way, as Highland Springs clinched it's third straight Class 5 state title game appearance with a 28-18 win.

The defending state champions coughed up a fumble that turned into seven points for the Warriors early. Datron Branch scooped and scored for Nansemond River.

The Warriors finish their postseason with three playoff wins - their first postseason W's since the 1990s.