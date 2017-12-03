Please Help Find: War Dog missing in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A former War Dog has gone missing in the Shea Terrace neighborhood of Portsmouth, and the dog’s owner needs the community’s help to find her.

CWD Darja, a Belgian Malinois, went missing on December around 6 pm., said a post on Mission K9 Rescue’s Facebook Page.

Darja’s owner went out of town Saturday evening and left the adorable pup with a friend.

Unfortunately Darja jumped the fence and has not been seen since.

Mission K9 Rescue says that Darja has a red collar with her name tag, plus rabies information.

Her owner is of course very worried.

The rescue ask that if you see a dog fitting Darja’s description to please call (763) 257-9367.